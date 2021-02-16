Koffee celebrates 21st birthday

Koffee celebrates 21st birthdayTuesday, February 16, 2021
Reggae star Koffee is celebrating her 21st birthday today.
The artiste has a lot to celebrate, having had a year that few in the industry can boast, regardless of their longevity.
Koffee, born Mikayla Simpson, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the ceremony last year, making her the youngest person and first woman to claim the prize.
It’s also worth noting that she did so with her first EP, Rapture, cementing herself as one of the genre’s brightest stars.
A slew of hits, including Repeat, Lockdown and Pressure, over the past year alone has seen Koffee cement herself as a force to be reckoned with.
Music aside, she has also scored several lucrative endorsement deals, fronting partnerships with Mastercard, Jordan and H&M. And to close out a successful year, she was also part of Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for 2020.
Now, if that’s not reason to celebrate, then we’re not sure what is!
Help us wish Koffee the happiest of birthdays, BUZZ fam!
