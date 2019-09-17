Kourtney Kardashian considered quitting reality show

Kourtney Kardashian considered quitting reality showTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
Kourtney Kardashian has considered leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The 40-year-old star – who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick – admitted she had had “moments” where she contemplated living her life away from the cameras but she is currently happy with the situation.
She said: “Khloe always tries to instill in all of us, let’s wake up and be so grateful.
“Grateful that I’m filming in my house or going to Khloe’s house for the day or filming with my sister or my mom or my kids, and so I do feel like we all have our moments where we are like ‘I hate this’ or whatever.”
Asked on ‘The Real’ if she’d considered leaving, she then admitted: “Yeah! But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good.
