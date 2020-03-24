Kourtney Kardashian felt ‘overwhelmed’ about turning 40

Kourtney Kardashian felt “really overwhelmed” about turning 40.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star – who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with former partner Scott Disick – has admitted she would “cry daily for no reason” in the lead up to her milestone birthday last April because she felt so much “pressure.

She said: “There was this pressure. I think of where you think you’re supposed to be at a certain age. I think, for some reason, 40 for me really made me analyse my life. And I just felt really overwhelmed.

“There was intense pressure from everyone. Like, ‘You have to look the best you’ve ever looked walking down the stairs to your party!’ I don’t like being the centre of attention, so I didn’t even know if I wanted a party.”

Fortunately, Kourtney “feels amazing” now and her change in outlook began from her birthday.

She said on In the Room: “I woke up on my birthday though feeling so good.”