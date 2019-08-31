Kourtney Kardashian gets parenting tips from pastors

Kourtney Kardashian asks her church pastors for parenting tips.

The 40-year-old reality star has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and has turned to her pastors, Chad and Julia Veach, for some tips on how to incorporate her Christian faith into her children’s everyday lives.

Speaking to Chad and Julia in a new video for her lifestyle brand Poosh, she said: “We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot. So, I just wonder if there’s something you guys do, or that’s really important to you, like routines or things that you do with your own family that could be helpful.”

And Chad told her that the most important thing is having “great parents” that are able to “teach” children about faith.

He told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star: “You invest in kids so much, and just the fact that you want to teach them faith, they’ll learn faith. If you have great parents that love you and teach you faith, you’re set up for success!”

To which Julia added: “I think that with a lot of things like culture and our faith, it’s more caught than it is taught. So, yeah, we want to teach things but a lot of time the kids are [like] this is what they do, this is who we are.”