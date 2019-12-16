Kourtney Kardashian is tired of filming family reality TV show

Kourtney Kardashian is at her “breaking point”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the admission that she didn’t want to film the show anymore as the final episode of the series was aired on Sunday night.

She admitted: “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show … Why do I have to say it 25 times? I’m not going to change my mind. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point … Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show … It’s not OK that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break, and I don’t want to film anymore.”

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, added: “I think that she’s really torn on what she should do. Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she’s at peace.”

Khloe Kardashian shared: “I never want my sisters to be sad or upset. I think everybody has to do what’s best for them.”