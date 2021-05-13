Kourtney Kardashian tattoos “I love you” on Travis Baker’s arm

By now, you may have notice that Travis Baker’s love language is tattoos. And recently, he had his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian express her love to him by tattooing “I love you” on his arm.

Really BUZZ Fam, these two are like two teenagers in love!

The 42-year-old reality star posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption “I tattoo,” showing off her process and the romantic ink.

And her efforts got the seal of approval from her boo who commented; “Woman of many talents,”. Baker’s 17-year-old son also thought her effort was “pretty dope”.

This isn’t Baker’s first tattoo dedicated to his love.

He recently tattooed her name around his nipples.

And fans have speculated that his recent “You’re so cool!” tattoo — inspired by the 1993 film “True Romance” — was a tribute to Kardashian as well, and featured her handwriting.