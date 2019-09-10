Krazy Jerk gives Canada a taste of Jamaica

The Jamaican flag proudly displayed

over the front of the building and the black, green and gold menus standing

welcomingly on each table tells the story; this is definitely a Jamaican

restaurant.

Krazy Jerk is a family-owned restaurant in Calgary, Canada, that gives Jamaicans a small taste of home. Krazy Jerk began five years ago in one of the family member’s kitchen before branching out into what it is today.

“We serve authentic Jamaican meals,” said Jenny Logan, one of the family members running the establishment. “It was started because we simply love cooking. It is owned and operated by aunties and nephews and cousins.”

Another family member, Andrew Gray, said: “Yes, it is authentic Jamaican country-style food.”

He said that the restaurant is supported by Jamaicans and non-Jamaicans who live in Calgary.

“They love it,” Gray told BUZZ. “They love the jerk chicken, and they love the oxtail.”

Gray said that cow foot is also a favourite.

“And I don’t just mean Jamaicans. I mean even the white Canadians and any other nationality. Once they eat it, they keep coming back.”

Krazy Jerk is opened Mondays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

— Written by Donna Hussey-Stewart