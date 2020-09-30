Kris Jenner being sued for sexual harassment

Kris Jenner being sued for sexual harassmentWednesday, September 30, 2020
BUZZ Fam, Kris Jenner is being sued by her former body for allegations of sexual harassment.
Sixty-four-year-old, Marc McWilliams, was hired to work for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars in 2017. He claims the inappropriate behavior began that May. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, McWilliams said he was “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working for Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian family.
According to the documents, Jenner made comments “of an overt sexual nature” towards McWilliams.
These comments were allegedly made on his physical appearance, asking about his sex life and suggesting they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.”
There’s more BUZZ Fam. McWilliams claims that around May 2017, Jenner demonstrated “non-consensual physical contact,”. He said he complained to his employer, David Shields Security, repeatedly.
He also claims to have witnessed Jenner making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.”
But Jenner has completely denied those allegations. Her lawyer, Marty Singer told TMZ that “the security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house.”
