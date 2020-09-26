Although Keeping

Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, Kris Jenner isn’t planning to

be part of another reality TV series any time soon.

It was being speculated that Jenner would join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Keeping Up With The Kardashians endS next year. However, the ‘momager’ says she just won’t have the time for such a venture. However, she isn’t ruling out the possibility of making guest appearances.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” 65-year-old Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview.

“But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life … and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

RELATED: Sad goodbye: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Earlier this month, it was announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end in 2021 after 14 seasons on the air.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” Kris Jenner’s daughter, Kim Kardashian West, said in an Instagram post.