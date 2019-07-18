Kulture covers mom Cardi B in cake on first birthday

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture had a mini cake fight with her mom on her first birthday on Wednesday, July 10.

Cardi B shared a picture of Kulture plastering birthday cake on her face on her first birthday.

The 26-year-old rapper and Kulture had a mini food fight in their kitchen, which was decked out with rainbow balloons and cupcakes. Cardi had the sweet moment Kulture covered her in icing captured, and captioned the Instagram post: “A little quick 12 o’clock turn up my baaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeee…Ok goodbye.”