Kulture is on Instagram: 2-y-o gets half million followers in 15 hours

Cardi B and Offsetâ€™s baby Kulture is on Instagram!

The adorable two-year-old gained more than 600,000 followers less than 24 hours after joining the platform.

The page is being managed by her mom who is already cracking up followers with her hilarious captions for each post.

Kultureâ€™s account is already brimming with cute mother-daughter content, which includes a video of the pair in coordinated pink outfits.Â

â€œMeÂ & my mommy. My mom was annoying me but itâ€™s ok cause I look cute,'â€ a video of the two is cheekily captioned.

Me & my mommy …..My mom was annoying me but it's ok cause I look cute.

Another video showed Kulture trying to assert that she has â€˜swagâ€™.

The account so far as 13 posts that are all equally adorable.

Kultureâ€™s Instagram account comes on the heels of news that her mom and dad will be getting a divorce after three years of marriage.