Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has made a sizeable donation to help hospitals pay for protective gear that will allow doctors and nurses to properly treat patients infected with the respiratory illness – which is also known as COVID-19 – without putting themselves at risk of catching the virus.

Kylie Jenner takes selfies with fans as she leaves her hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo: Splash News)

Physician and OB-GYN Dr Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, when she wrote: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.

“From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million…. (sic)”

Kylie, 22, then confirmed the news herself when she saw the message and responded by thanking Thaïs for the work she is doing in fighting the virus.

She wrote in the comments: “I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You’re an angel on Earth. (sic)”

The charitable deed comes after Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner – who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner – said the Kylie Cosmetics founder “loves” being at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, because it means she can dote on her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Caitlyn said: “I think Kylie’s happy because she’s at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that.”