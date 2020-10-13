Kylie Jenner gifts Cardi B a Birkin bag for her birthday

Kylie Jenner gifts Cardi B a Birkin bag for her birthdayTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
When you have rich friends, they can get you things like $25,000 Hermès Birkin bags. That’s what millionaire Kylie Jenner got her fellow rich friend, Cardi B for her birthday.
Luckily for Cardi B, she already has a bathing suit to match the pale blue luxury bag that she got.
“Look at this Birkin. Thank you, Kylie Jenner!” Cardi B said while showing off the bag on her Instagram story. “Bing Bylie! She goes by King Kylie, but you know we’ve gotta B, B, B. Powder blue. I know I’ve got a bathing suit that can match this s—t.”
Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday (October 11), and from the clips she shared on her social media. It was quite the turn-up.
The party was celebrity-packed and included Kylie of course, who flew to Las Vegas to be in attendance.
