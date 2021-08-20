Kylie Jenner reportedly pregnant with baby no. 2!

Kylie Jenner takes selfies with fans as she leaves her hotel in New York City, New York. photodesk@splashnews.com

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant again with baby number two!

Her father, Caitlyn Jenner made the news slip while visiting The Toy Store in Quincy, California on Thursday. Caitlyn joked she wanted 30 grandchildren for the evenness of the number before confirming she’ll soon have 19 grandchildren, as one is “in the oven,” according to TMZ.

Caitlyn did not reveal which one of her daughters is expecting, but rumours have been swirling that it’s Kylie.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul and the father of her first child, rapper Travis Scott is said to have rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship.

And her very investigative fans have been pointing out that Kylie’s elaborate nails on her grid posts haven’t been the same as her Instagram Stories, furthering the rumours that she’s pregnant and posting pictures from various periods of time

They also noticed that neither Kylie nor her friends and family shared any photos of her from her birthday party. They also noticed that all birthday tributes to the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on Instagram were old photos of her.

Kylie and Travis are parents to three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. During her pregnancy, Kylie basically disappeared off the internet.