Lady Gaga dog walker has piece of lung removed, released from hospital

Lady Gaga dog walker has piece of lung removed, released from hospitalMonday, March 29, 2021
|
Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker who was shot in a
Fischer hospitalization lasted longer than he expected due to complications with his lungs. In a post on Instagram, Fischer says he was feeling great just days after being shot and moving out of the ICU. He said he thought his recovery would be a simple process.
But that was not the case, lamenting that his recovery had become “anything but a straight line”, Fischer said his lungs kept collapsing and he was readmitted for surgery to remove portions of it.
“Along with accepting the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it,” he wrote.
He knows his total recovery is going to be challenging, but remains thankful to be alive.
“I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy