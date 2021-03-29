Lady Gaga dog walker has piece of lung removed, released from hospital

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker who was shot in a

Fischer hospitalization lasted longer than he expected due to complications with his lungs. In a post on Instagram, Fischer says he was feeling great just days after being shot and moving out of the ICU. He said he thought his recovery would be a simple process.

But that was not the case, lamenting that his recovery had become “anything but a straight line”, Fischer said his lungs kept collapsing and he was readmitted for surgery to remove portions of it.

“Along with accepting the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it,” he wrote.

He knows his total recovery is going to be challenging, but remains thankful to be alive.

“I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life.”