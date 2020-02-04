Lady Gaga makes romance with ‘mystery man’ Instagram official

Lady Gaga has made her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram official.

The 33-year-old singer has been spotted a number of times growing close to a mystery man over the last few months, and after it was revealed over the weekend that the previously unknown hunk is in fact the Parker Group CEO, she has now taken to social media to share her first picture of them together.

In the image, Gaga can be seen sat on Michael’s lap, whilst he holds her.

But the Shallow singer is yet to confirm her man’s name, as no one was tagged in the image, and Gaga didn’t name Michael in the caption, which read: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! (sic)”

The couple were seen kissing on a hotel balcony in Miami over the weekend and were also seen holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.

And an insider recently claimed the Bad Romance hitmaker is “crazy about” her new man.

A source said: “[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They’ve been seeing other since before the holidays, and she’s crazy about him.”