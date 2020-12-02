Lady Gaga partners with Oreo for limited-edition cookies

Lady Gaga partners with Oreo for limited-edition cookiesWednesday, December 02, 2020
|
Lady Gaga has partnered with Oreo to release a line of cookies inspired
by her latest album
The popular cookies will be bright pink with green crème filling and be decorated with various designs inspired by the 16-track project.
The limited-edition Oreos will be widely available starting January. The special release will start with six-pack treats with the full-size packs to follow.
Additionally, a Sing It With Oreo campaign was announced to encourage fans to share messages of love, which will be transformed vi a website into shareable songs, for a chance to win Lady Gaga memorabilia and other experiences.
“Whether it’s to show support, share affirmations, well wishes or congratulatory messages, Lady Gaga OREOgrams are designed to inspire kindness,” Oreo said.
