Lady Gaga praying for people affected by COVID-19

Lady Gaga praying for people affected by COVID-19Monday, November 30, 2020
|
As the number
of coronavirus cases around the world continues to increase, American singer Lady
Gaga has offered prayer to those who have been affected.
The message was shared last Thursday while Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving.
“Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose [sic] had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live—families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital,” she tweeted.
“My heart is with you Truly All day. I’m grateful for people.”
The prayer was well-needed, as in the United States alone, there have been more than 13 million COVID-19 cases, as well as more than 260,000 deaths linked to the virus.
Worldwide, there have been more than 62 million cases and 1.4 million deaths.
Gaga’s message came days after she got two Grammy nominations. Her album, Chromatica, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album while her Rain On Me collaboration with Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
