Lady Gaga spotted kissing mystery man in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga spotted kissing mystery man in Las VegasThursday, January 02, 2020
|
Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery man in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.
The 33-year-old pop star was seen locking lips with a bearded mystery man, after she gave a special performance at Park MGM’s Park Theater to herald the start of the near year.
Following her performance, Gaga headed to Park MGM’s NoMad restaurant, where she performed alongside Brian Newman, and it was there that the chart-topping pop star was later seen kissing the mystery man, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.
The duo were also seen holding hands as they walked from one destination to the other and, seemingly, they had no intention of trying to hide their affections for one another.
