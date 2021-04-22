Lamar Odom doesn’t believe in the “Kardashian curse”

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom does not believe there is such a thing as the “Kardashian curse”. In fact, if you ask him, he thinks he was lucky to be a part of the famous family.

In an interview with “Vlad TV.” Odom said people are “dumbasses” if they believe there’s a “curse” on exes of the Kardashian-Jenner women.

“That’s stupidity because everybody goes through sh*t. If I had your family on tape, and see all the sh*t your family was going through, people would be like, ‘This f**king family is crazy,” he said.

“People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything,” Odom added. “Maybe it’s overexposed, but people love it. The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside.”

He admitted that he was just “lucky enough to have some of that stardust fall off on me.”

Odom and Kardashian got married in 2009 after only a month of dating. But Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 after he suffered a public breakdown for a year, became addicted to drugs, and cheated on her. The two wouldn’t finalize their divorce until 2016.

Odom isn’t the only man who has dated a Kardashian and ended up in rehab. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband and father of her three children, also battled drugs.