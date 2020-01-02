Lamar Odom pawned his NBA rings during drug battle

Lamar Odom pawned his NBA rings during drug battleThursday, January 02, 2020
Lamar Odom’s pawned NBA Championship rings could fetch $100,000 at auction.
Former basketball star Lamar got the rings when he won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008/2009 and 2009/2010 but reportedly pawned them for just a few hundred dollars at the height of his troubles with drugs.
According to TMZ, the rings could sell for $50,000 each when they go up for sale at Heritage Auctions in February.
Meanwhile, Lamar, 40, previously admitted he was shocked by how much his overdose in 2015 affected his body.
The star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following the overdose at a brothel in Nevada but insisted it was a big wake up call.
He said: “I have horrible memory loss. And my long-term memory was affected as well. Athletically, my balance is poor. I was shocked how weak my body became.
“The overdose made me see I couldn’t live the way I’d been living. Life is too good now.”
Lamar previously revealed his doctors have dubbed him a “walking miracle”.
He said: “My doctors say I’m a walking miracle; they’re amazed that I’m here. I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It’s a testament that God is good.”
