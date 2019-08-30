Lana Del Rey ‘always checks for exits’ since mass shootings

Lana Del Rey always checks where the exits are at cinemas and big events since the mass shootings in the US.

The 34-year-old singer penned the track Look For America on her album, Norman F***ing Rockwell, after being deeply affected by the El Paso and Dayton shootings this year, and she has admitted that the rise of gun violence in her country has made herself and the majority of American citizens extra cautious when they are in large numbers.

In an interview with Britain’s The Times newspaper, she admitted: “When I go to the movie theatre I always make sure I know where the exits are.

“We all do. The same with any big parade or Fourth of July event. I’m not the only one who thinks about it. It’s everybody.”

Lana also accused President Donald Trump of having a “personality problem”, which is dividing the country and inciting violent behaviour, adding that “it’s hurting people and encouraging violence in the culture.

“If people think that’s not a coincidence, my opinion is that they’re wrong,” said the Doin Time singer.