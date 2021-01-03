Larry King hospitalised with COVID-19

Larry King hospitalised with COVID-19Sunday, January 03, 2021
|
Talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised
with the coronavirus.
Reports are that King has been undergoing treatment at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California for over a week.
The 87-year-old’s family has not been able to visit due to the hospital’s protocols, states an AP report.
He is renowned for his interviews with celebrities and other newsmakers over a half century career that included a 25-year stint at CNN hosting a nightly talk show.
King has had several health issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and lung cancer and diabetes diagnoses.
