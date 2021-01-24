Larry King remembered fondly by celebs, friends

Dozens of celebrities and personalities

who sat down with Larry King to be interviewed have shared their condolences at

his passing.

Among those who shared memories of the legendary broadcaster are former US President Bill Clinton, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, artistes Celine Dion and 50 Cent and actors Viola Davis and Reese Witherspoon

It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King. â€” Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) pic.twitter.com/O66uEXeJE4January 23, 2021

I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend. â€” Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) pic.twitter.com/Q28Xy4F91WJanuary 23, 2021

He was one ofÂ a kind! May he Rest In Peace. â€” Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDrJanuary 23, 2021

Iâ€™ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show.â€” Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the pic.twitter.com/kuDOx6gob5January 23, 2021

Iâ€™m sad to learn about Larry Kingâ€™s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xxâ€¦ â€” Celine Dion (@celinedion) pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDojJanuary 23, 2021

Oh no!!! RIP Larry Kingâ€¦what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest wellâ€” Viola Davis (@violadavis) Ÿ’”Ÿ’›Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿ pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0IJanuary 23, 2021

So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind manâ€¦ Sending love to his family & all of his many fans.â€” Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 23, 2021

Larry King was my â€” Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) @CNN colleague and good friend. He was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him. He was a real mensch. My Deepest Condolences to his loving family. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing. pic.twitter.com/gIdHbI0kndJanuary 23, 2021

I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer â€“ sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself.â€” Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 23, 2021

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ•Š â€” 50cent (@50cent) pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rbJanuary 23, 2021

King, whose interviews helped to shape journalism for half a century, passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California yesterday. He was 87.