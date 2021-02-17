Larry King’s widow contests his hand-written will

Shawn Southwick King, widow of late TV broadcaster, Larry King is contesting his handwritten will in which he left his $2 million estate to his children.

Larry and Shawn were in the process of divorcing at the time of his death. Shawn claims Larry was of “of questionable mental capacity” when the will was signed.

According to the 2019 document, King wanted “100% of my funds to be divided equally” between his five children.

Two of his children died in 2020, while King himself died in January aged 87.

King was married eight times to seven women and had five children, who are listed by name in the contested document.

Shawn and Larry were married in 1997, and the couple had two children together.

Shawn alleges that her stepson Larry King Jr exerted undue influence over his father towards the end of his life.

She argues that the handwritten will conflicts with a will he signed in 2015, in which she was named executor of his estate.

A hearing at Los Angeles County probate court has been scheduled for later this month.