Last month was the hottest November ever recorded

Last month was the hottest November ever recordedMonday, December 07, 2020
You’ve just experienced the hottest November ever. This is according to the report from the European Union’s
Despite the cooling effect of La Nina, November was almost 0.8 degrees Celsius (33.4 Fahrenheit) above the average for 1981-2010, and 0.1C (32.2F) higher than last year.
Temperatures were most elevated in a large region across northern Europe, Siberia, and the Arctic Ocean. Sea ice was at the second-lowest level ever seen in November at the Arctic Ocean.
“These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate,” Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.
“This trend is concerning and highlights the importance of comprehensive monitoring of the Arctic, as it is warming faster than the rest of the world,” he added.
