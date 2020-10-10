Latin star Maluma hangs out with Charly Black in Jamaica

Latin star Maluma hangs out with Charly Black in JamaicaSaturday, October 10, 2020
|
Latin star
Maluma is now in Jamaica and hanging out with dancehall artiste Charly Black.
The entertainer first revealed to his 54 million followers that he was in the country a few days ago. On Friday, he took his followers, via his Instagram Story, on his journey as he went cycling on the coast. He also hung out a property with a pool and got a haircut.
Later in the day, Charly Black shared photos of him visiting Maluma where he was staying.
Early Saturday morning, Charly Black shared a pic he took with Maluma.
â€œWELCOME HOME MY BROTHER @maluma,â€ was the caption.
Maluma has been featured on a remix of Charlyâ€™s hit Gyal You A Party Animal, but the entertainers have not disclosed if they will be releasing new music together.
In the past, Maluma has collaborated with other international acts like ThalÃa, Shakira, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.
Meanwhile, the music video for his song HawÃ¡i has been viewed more than 320 million times since being uploaded to YouTube on July 29.
Maluma is used to get massive views as his songs like Felices los 4, Vente Paâ€™ Ca with Ricky Martin and CorazÃ³n with Nego do Borel have all been viewed more than one billion times on YouTube.
