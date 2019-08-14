Lauren O Lauren is more than an influencer

For Lauren O Lauren, personal brand

building is a strategic tool that she uses in her day-to-day engagements with

her audience and corporate entities, as she tries to tell stories that reflect

a persona that is compelling and authentic.

The Jamaica-born social and digital expert has been working in the digital media space for more than a decade, and she now holds a post at US-based Bumble, one of the largest tech agencies in the world.

View this post on Instagram AYOOOOO – this look is currently LIVE ON BLOG. Guess who just redesigned their website ??‍ a brand spanking new LaurenOLauren is UP. I have a new tab called shop where I will have links to my most popular worn items that you guys ask about. (Like the outfit I wore with the flowy top yes that’s on my shop tab). Go show my website some love. #happymondayA post shared by Info@LaurenOlauren.com (@laurenolauren) on Apr 29, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Back when she was in Jamaica, the social butterfly, whose real name is Lauren Dunn, started the Lauren O Lauren Show. It began on Facebook before finding its way on to Jamaican cable station Flow 100. On the show, she would use her candid personality to speak on personal issues that were affecting her as a female. At the time, she said she didn’t know that she was building her personal brand. Although the brand was initially seen as being vulgar and loud, she was able to gain a following because of her sincerity and authenticity.

And while she believes she might influence persons, Lauren does not view herself as an influencer. Instead, she believes she is a digital content creator.

— Story written by Andre Cooper