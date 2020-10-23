Lawsuit of man who accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault dismissed

One of the two men accusing Michael Jackson of abusing them as boys in the HBO documentary

Judge Mark A. Young found that James Safechuck, 42, could not sue the two corporations Jackson owned that are named as defendants in the lawsuit, MJJ Productions Inc., and MJJ Ventures Inc.

According to the Judge, Safechuck’s lawsuit had not demonstrated that he had a relationship with the corporations that would have required them to protect him from Jackson.

A statement from Jackson’s estate said they are happy with the dismissal.

“We are pleased that the court dismissed Mr. Safechuck’s case by ruling that he had no grounds to pursue such a lawsuit,” Jackson estate attorneys Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir said.

According to Billboard, this is not the first time that Safechuck’s case has been thrown out. In 2017, a judge dismissed his case. But it was revived this year California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse longer to file lawsuits.