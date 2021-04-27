Lawsuit of second man who accused Micheal Jackson of sexual assault dismissed

Wade Robson one of the accusers who claimed he was sexually abused by Micheal Jackson in the late 1980s and early 1990s while staying at his Neverland ranch had the case dismissed.

LA County Superior Court Judge Mark A Young ruled on Monday that Robson cannot sue Jackson’s businesses over the childhood sexual abuse he allegedly suffered.

In his eight-page summary Judge Young said that Jackson’s companies had “no legal ability” to control his behaviour because he was the sole owner, and could “remove any and all of the board members without cause or notice”.

The judge ruled there was no evidence of misfeasance and that Mr Robson had been unable to demonstrate “extreme and outrageous conduct”.

Lawyers for Jackson’s estate welcomed the ruling and accused Mr Robson of pursuing frivolous claims [that] have no merit whatsoever.”

But Robson’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, said the ruling contained “fatal flaws” and that he would take his clients claims “to the Supreme Court if necessary”.