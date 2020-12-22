Leave Billie Eilish’s hair alone… or else

Singer Billie Eilish is threatening that she won’t release any new music if people continue to comment on her appearance.

Using a ‘funny’ Instagram filter, the entertainer said that she is busy working on new music so her green and black hair should be left alone.

“I am making you a f**king album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair,” the 19-year-old said, laughing.

“I’m gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I’ve got some s**t to put out.”

This would be Eilish’s second album, as her first – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – was released in March 2019. She topped charts worldwide and copped several awards.

As for Eilish’s new album, it might now come out any time soon, according to her co-writer/producer brother, Finneas O’Connell.

“Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record,” Finneas told Australia’s Herald Sun back in September. “I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”