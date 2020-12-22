Leave Billie Eilish’s hair alone… or else

Leave Billie Eilish’s hair alone… or elseTuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Singer Billie Eilish is threatening that she won’t release any new music if people continue to comment on her appearance.
Using a ‘funny’ Instagram filter, the entertainer said that she is busy working on new music so her green and black hair should be left alone.
“I am making you a f**king album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair,” the 19-year-old said, laughing.
“I’m gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I’ve got some s**t to put out.”
This would be Eilish’s second album, as her first – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – was released in March 2019. She topped charts worldwide and copped several awards.
As for Eilish’s new album, it might now come out any time soon, according to her co-writer/producer brother, Finneas O’Connell.
“Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record,” Finneas told Australia’s Herald Sun back in September. “I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy