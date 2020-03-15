LEGACY: Marley family releases year-long docuseries about Bob Marley

The Marley family released a docuseries on Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel called Bob Marley –

LEGACY is a year-long audio-visual journey that features 12 newly crafted stories exploring Bob Marley’s impact. The series will include sessions of live Marley coverages by current artists. International artist, Jessie Reyez, who covered his hit song “I wanna love you” was featured on episode one along with grandson, Skip Marley.

The video features some of the people closest to him during his time of work along with renowned artists who were inspired by his teachings like Buju Baton and Ras Micheal.

Neville Garrick, Art Director of Tuff Gong, spoke about the different facets of Bob and how it shaped him into the man he was. Founder of the Bob Marley’s Fan club, Stella Mclaughlin was interviewed by Ziggy Marley and praised Bob for his work ethic. “He was driven, driven to get the message out,” she told Ziggy.

His children, Robert and Julian addressed how important philanthropy was to their father’s legacy and founded the ‘Ghetto Youth Foundation” as an outreach to inner-city youths.

The Marley brothers; Stephen Marley, Junior Gong, and Julian Marley on stage (Photo: Chris Lewinson/BUZZ)

LEGACY captures a picturesque view of unity and solidarity of the Marley bloodline; as was seen at Bob’s 75th birthday celebration that was held at the Bob Marley museum earlier this year.

Check it out and tell us what you think BUZZ fam!