Legendary singer Tony Bennett reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Iconic singer Tony Bennett has

been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The singer, who is 94-years-old, started showing symptoms of the disease in 2015, according to AARP magazine.

Bennett tweeted his support for the magazine, writing, “Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer’s.Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story.”

Despite being officially diagnosed in 2016, Bennett has continued performing, putting many in the dark about his declining health.

The article also interviewed his wife Susan, and eldest son Danny.

It said, “Both Susan and Danny said that backstage, Tony could seem utterly mystified about his whereabouts. But the moment he heard the announcer’s voice boom ‘Ladies and gentlemen — Tony Bennett!’ he would transform himself into performance mode, stride out into the spotlight, smiling and acknowledging the audience’s applause.”

He is expected to release new music this year, a follow-up to his 2014 Cheek to Cheek collaboration with Lady Gaga. The songs on the album were recorded with Lady Gaga between 2018 and early 2020.