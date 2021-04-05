Leon Bailey donates 25 tablets to children’s home

Kids at the Nest Salvation Army Children’s Home in St Andrew received 25 tablets from football star Leon Bailey last week. The tablets were donated under his Dare to Care Foundation.

Chairman of the foundation, Craig Butler said helping needy children is its mandate.

“The Leon Bailey Dare to Care Foundation wants to give back to children mostly, and The Nest children’s home is near to Cassava Piece where Leon Bailey grew up, so we want to give back to those children just to motivate them,” he said.

“It’s only a small token, but it is most important to let them know that people care and that if they believe they can be all that they can be, people will be here to support them along the way. So this is Leon’s and Phoenix [All Stars Football Academy’s] way of saying we care.”

The foundation was established just last month, and this was its first charity event.