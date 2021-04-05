Leon Bailey donates 25 tablets to children’s home

Leon Bailey donates 25 tablets to children’s homeMonday, April 05, 2021
|
Kids at the Nest Salvation Army Children’s Home in St Andrew received 25 tablets from football star Leon Bailey last week. The tablets were donated under his Dare to Care Foundation.
Chairman of the foundation, Craig Butler said helping needy children is its mandate.
“The Leon Bailey Dare to Care Foundation wants to give back to children mostly, and The Nest children’s home is near to Cassava Piece where Leon Bailey grew up, so we want to give back to those children just to motivate them,” he said.
“It’s only a small token, but it is most important to let them know that people care and that if they believe they can be all that they can be, people will be here to support them along the way. So this is Leon’s and Phoenix [All Stars Football Academy’s] way of saying we care.”
The foundation was established just last month, and this was its first charity event.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy