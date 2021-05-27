Leon Bailey living it up in Dubai

Jamaican footballer, Leon Bailey, is certainly enjoying some time off from the game after he was spotted hanging out in Dubai.

Bailey, a top player for Bayern Leverkusen, has been tipped for a move away in the summer to a number of Premier League Clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

It seems that hasn’t affected the speedy winger, however, who looks at ease as he enjoys his time in the luxury capital of the Arab nations.

Bailey was accompanied by his spouse and child on his visit, along with members of his entourage, as he strode the city and enjoyed varied moments of shopping.

Seemingly keeping up with the wealth that the area symbolises, Bailey was seen wearing a number of luxury brands, a clear indication of the spending power that comes with being one of the top players in the Bundesliga.