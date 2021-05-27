Leon Bailey living it up in Dubai

Leon Bailey living it up in DubaiThursday, May 27, 2021
|
Jamaican footballer, Leon Bailey, is certainly enjoying some time off from the game after he was spotted hanging out in Dubai.
Bailey, a top player for Bayern Leverkusen, has been tipped for a move away in the summer to a number of Premier League Clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.
It seems that hasn’t affected the speedy winger, however, who looks at ease as he enjoys his time in the luxury capital of the Arab nations.
Bailey was accompanied by his spouse and child on his visit, along with members of his entourage, as he strode the city and enjoyed varied moments of shopping.
Seemingly keeping up with the wealth that the area symbolises, Bailey was seen wearing a number of luxury brands, a clear indication of the spending power that comes with being one of the top players in the Bundesliga.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy