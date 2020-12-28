Leon Bailey’s son christened in private ceremony

Leo Cristiano, the son of football star Leon Bailey, was christened in Jamaica recently.

The Bayer Leverkusen player, who is currently vacationing in the island, shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

“My baby boy christening,” he captioned the post, adding a few heart emojis.

Bailey, along with partner Stephanie Nembhard, were joined by family and friends in an intimate ceremony as young Leo Cristiano was christened on December 23. It is unclear where the event took place, but the christening certificate was provided by Family Church on the Rock.

Following Leo’s birth in June, Leon said that his son was “God’s Greatest Gift”. He also said that being a dad was rewarding.

Leo’s christening comes days after sprint legend Usain Bolt shared a video of the christening ceremony for his daughter, Olympia.