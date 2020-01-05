Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt ‘clicked’ on set

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt ‘clicked’ on setSunday, January 05, 2020
|
Real recognise real, even in Hollywood!
Turns out to be the case for American A-list actors and heartthrobs Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who apparently just ‘clicked’ on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
DiCaprio, who starred alongside Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama blockbuster, revealed an interesting relationship between the two Hollywood legends.
“What was very interesting about working with Brad was this strange, inherent comfort and ease that we really both clicked into day one. It didn’t need a lot of prep work. We talked about the script, and we instinctively knew that dynamic and relationship, and who these guys were to one another,” he said.
Leonardo, in an interview with Deadline Entertainment, even praised Brad for being the consummate workman.
“He’s an incredible professional. Brad and I did a lot of improvising in the movie, but our relationship clicked right off the bat,” he added.
“When there is a scene that he has in his head, you hold it as a modern-day type of Shakespeare dialogue. If there’s a scene that is in his head that is written a specific way, you say those lines as they’re written,” DiCaprio noted.
