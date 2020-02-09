Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting

Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars votingSunday, February 09, 2020
|
Leslie Jones abstained from voting for the majority of Academy Awards due to a lack of diversity.
The 52-year-old comedy star has revealed via Twitter that she â€œdidnâ€™t take longâ€ over who to back at this yearâ€™s Oscars, admitting she only voted for categories in which black filmmakers, composers and actors received nominations.
Leslie â€“ who revealed she voted for fellow actress Cynthia Erivo â€“ wrote on the micro-blogging platform: â€œWelp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didnâ€™t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting. #moreblackpeopleplease (sic)â€œ
Cynthia Erivo is the only black actress to have been nominated this year, and the lack of diversity among the nominees has once again become a source of controversy.
Meanwhile, Billy Crystal recently questioned the decision to stage a hostless Oscars, saying itâ€™ll be like â€œhaving a trial without witnessesâ€.
The veteran comedian â€“ who has hosted the awards show on nine occasions â€“ admitted he isnâ€™t a fan of the hostless concept, revealing he loves the tradition of having one person helm the bash.
Asked about the arrangements for this yearâ€™s Oscars, Billy said: â€œ[It is like] having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want.â€
Billy feels that having a host is important to the overall success of the show.
The comedy star â€“ who first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990 â€“ reflected: â€œI always loved being out there.
â€œI loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honor to do it. And I think that when you have a show thatâ€™s as long as it is, things are going to happen.
â€œAnd I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that thereâ€™s not somebody out there to capitalize on that moment, like you had when the wrong best picture was nominated.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy