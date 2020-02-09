Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting

Leslie Jones abstained from voting for the majority of Academy Awards due to a lack of diversity.

The 52-year-old comedy star has revealed via Twitter that she â€œdidnâ€™t take longâ€ over who to back at this yearâ€™s Oscars, admitting she only voted for categories in which black filmmakers, composers and actors received nominations.

Leslie â€“ who revealed she voted for fellow actress Cynthia Erivo â€“ wrote on the micro-blogging platform: â€œWelp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didnâ€™t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting. #moreblackpeopleplease (sic)â€œ

Cynthia Erivo is the only black actress to have been nominated this year, and the lack of diversity among the nominees has once again become a source of controversy.

Meanwhile, Billy Crystal recently questioned the decision to stage a hostless Oscars, saying itâ€™ll be like â€œhaving a trial without witnessesâ€.

The veteran comedian â€“ who has hosted the awards show on nine occasions â€“ admitted he isnâ€™t a fan of the hostless concept, revealing he loves the tradition of having one person helm the bash.

Asked about the arrangements for this yearâ€™s Oscars, Billy said: â€œ[It is like] having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want.â€

Billy feels that having a host is important to the overall success of the show.

The comedy star â€“ who first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990 â€“ reflected: â€œI always loved being out there.

â€œI loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honor to do it. And I think that when you have a show thatâ€™s as long as it is, things are going to happen.

â€œAnd I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that thereâ€™s not somebody out there to capitalize on that moment, like you had when the wrong best picture was nominated.â€