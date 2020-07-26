Lessons to learn from COVID-19

As we grow older, we try to make sense of this crazy

world and all that’s happening around us and to us.

We seek to put things into perspective and look for purpose. If we are philosophical at all, we grab on to the notion that nothing happens by chance and everything has a meaning, even if we just cannot see or place it at present. Take, for example, how the world practically ground to a halt in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus, a virus which no one knew about eight months ago.

Today our whole lives have changed and with it come some interesting world views. Read and see how many you agree with.

1. Life is short: Seems simple enough but do we truly comprehend that we can be here today and gone later today? Have you never had a friend whom you said “later” to with every intention of seeing them again, only to get a call that they have passed? Tomorrow really is not promised to anyone.

2. Jobs are temporary: Thousands of people, especially those in the tourism sector, were slapped hard by this fact. There is nothing called ‘job security’ anymore. Everyone is feeling the squeeze and every Friday people live in fear of getting that dreaded letter which tells them in a nutshell…’thank you for your service’.

3. Health is wealth: COVID-19 has taken its toll on many of the vulnerable living with underlying conditions. We often lament about the cost of eating healthy but ask yourself, ‘is it not cheaper to buy fresh fruit and vegetables in 2020 then to spend thousands on hospitalisation in 2021’?

4. SAVE: Idealists can say whatever they want but we are not living in an ideal world and it takes cash to care. You can never have enough money. One bad decision or one illness can move you from being in the black to living in the red. Curb your need for retail therapy ever month and save like your life depends on it because one day it might.

5. Find a spiritual outlet: For most of us this is God. When times get hard we tend to ask ‘why?’. We need an avenue through which to work through our issues. We may not get all our answers immediately but eventually all things will be revealed.