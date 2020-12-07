Letitia Wright deletes social media after sharing anti-COVID-19 vaccine video

Last week, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright shared a video that questioned the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the video, presenter Tomi Arayomi expresses hisÂ reluctance to take one of the forthcoming vaccines, saying, â€œI donâ€™t understandÂ vaccinesÂ medically, but Iâ€™ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them.â€

And the backlash that Wright received for helping to spread that message was scathing. This has led to her deleting her social media. Searches for the 27-year-old actress results in a â€œThis account doesnâ€™t existâ€ message.

Fans called out Wright for questioning scientific evidence. However, she responded by saying that it was okay to question things.

â€œIf you donâ€™t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourselfâ€¦.you get cancelled Ÿ˜‚,â€ she said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

When the cyberbullying failed to cease, Wright explained why she shared the video on her Twitter.

â€œMy intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,â€ she tweeted. â€œNothing else.â€