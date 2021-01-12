LeToya Luckett announces split from husband

LeToya Luckett announces split from husbandTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
LeToya Luckett has separated from her
husband just three months after having their second child.
The former Destiny’s Child member announced the split from Tommicus Walker, whom she married in 2017, via Instagram yesterday.
She said, “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce”.
The Torn singer continued, “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”
Walker also shared a statement about the split: “We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time. We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”
