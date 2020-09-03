LeToya Luckett slept in her car after being booted from Destiny’s Child

Life right after Destiny’s Child was not easy for LeToya Luckett. In fact, she even had to sleep in her car many times.

“During my journey, I was staying at people’s house, I never told these stories before — I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album,” she explained in an Instagram Live session on Sunday.

“Not a lot of nights, but you know what I’m saying? I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable Oodles of Noodles. And I was like cooking them on the coffee pot in the hotel.”

In 1993, Destiny’s Child was formed with Luckett, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson. However, Luckett and Roberson were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin in 2000

A lawsuit was filed against the group’s manager, Mathew Knowles, but they managed to settle the matter out of court.

“Coming out of that, I wasn’t the most secure person because I was so used to having a team mentality and to think of going out on my own was terrifying,” the singer said. “The thought of singing made me angry. I didn’t believe I had a voice. I didn’t believe I could sing. I didn’t believe I could return to the music industry.”

Things would eventually turn around for Luckett when she acted in Preacher’s Kid and turned to God. She has also recorded three solo albums, and she is now married with two kids.