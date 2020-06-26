Let’s address the big ‘D’ in the room – divorce

Despite the initial vows of ‘til death do us part’,

things and people change.

Sometimes, in spite of our best efforts, things can go south and individuals need to go their separate ways for our peace of mind.

That is where divorce comes in. It’s the big ‘D’ that no one wants to talk about but which becomes necessary in some cases. After the lawyers file and the assets are shared, you can sit and stew about where things went wrong or you can throw yourself a big ol’ divorce party.

To call it a party with a difference would be a serious understatement as a divorce party celebrates the end of a marriage or civil union. It can done by one person or, if they are still cordial, by both. Crazy right? It can be over the top, complete with cake and cake toppers, banners, broken ring candy, a dart board with a picture of the other party in the bull eye centre and even strippers. In short, it’s basically bachelor or bachelorette party, strippers optional, with the marriage waived.

Divorce parties are the final frontier in the party planning industry and its popularity is steadily growing as more people feel the need to recognise the milestone of regaining their freedom.

Its popularity has caught on in Europe but the United States still leads the charge in having these parties. It may sound farfetched to do in our own local context but we should start making it a thing.

Though some may see a party to celebrate the end of a marriage as absurd, a divorced person can become almost a pariah among their own friends because some people do not know what to say when they see the person out or if they have to pick a side.

The parties are a good way to minimise any negative feelings that exist about divorces, making them a rite of passage in divorce process – separation, transition, and re-integration. So, instead of being bitter about it, be better for it. See it not as a failure but the fulfillment of your spiritual, financial and physical emancipation.