Let’s go to Finland… It’s the happiest place in the world!

With all that’s happening in the world right now, I can understand why you’d be looking for an escape. And I’ve got the perfect one for you-Finland.

Finland has once again been crowned the world’s happiest country, according to a United Nations-affiliated research network.

Finnish are happy because of the high levels of trust, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network said in theWorld Happiness Report on Friday.

In addition, there’s reliable and extensive welfare benefits, low corruption, and well-functioning democracy and state institutions and a high sense of autonomy and freedom reported by their citizens.

The results are based on an average of three years of surveys between 2017 and 2019. It also includes factors such as gross domestic product, social support from friends and family, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceived corruption and recent emotions, Both happy and sad.

Denmark and Switzerland are ranked as the second and third happiest place in the world, respectively. And Afghanistan is ranked the least happy place.