Let’s move to Italy: Houses are being sold for $1!

Italy is facing a depopulation trend, and the country is trying to fix this by selling off crumbling houses for one euro.

That’s about 154 Jamaica dollars.

Bisaccia, a picturesque destination in Italy’s southern Campania region, is the latest town to try to convince families to move there. It has placed 90 dilapidated buildings on the market.

But of course there’s a catch!

Buyers are expected to commit to renovating their newly acquired properties. However, unlike in other towns, there’s no stated investment level or time frame to complete the work.

Also, unlike other towns and villages offering deals for people committing to one-off renovations, Bisaccia’s officials say its tightly clustered architecture lends itself to more communal projects.

“We face a very particular situation here,” the town’s deputy mayor, Francesco Tartaglia, said.

“The abandoned [area] spreads throughout the most ancient part of the village. Forsaken houses are clustered together, one next to the other along the same roads. Some even share a common entrance,”