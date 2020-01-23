Let’s move to Italy: Houses are being sold for $1!Thursday, January 23, 2020
|
Italy is facing a depopulation trend, and the country is trying to fix this by selling off crumbling houses for one euro.
That’s about 154 Jamaica dollars.
Bisaccia, a picturesque destination in Italy’s southern Campania region, is the latest town to try to convince families to move there. It has placed 90 dilapidated buildings on the market.
But of course there’s a catch!
Buyers are expected to commit to renovating their newly acquired properties. However, unlike in other towns, there’s no stated investment level or time frame to complete the work.
Also, unlike other towns and villages offering deals for people committing to one-off renovations, Bisaccia’s officials say its tightly clustered architecture lends itself to more communal projects.
“We face a very particular situation here,” the town’s deputy mayor, Francesco Tartaglia, said.
“The abandoned [area] spreads throughout the most ancient part of the village. Forsaken houses are clustered together, one next to the other along the same roads. Some even share a common entrance,”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy