Let’s sip to that: Jamaica celebrates Blue Mountain Coffee

Let’s sip to that: Jamaica celebrates Blue Mountain CoffeeThursday, January 09, 2020
|
We’re celebrating coffee!!
Hearing that out loud, you might think we are talking about reggae sensation ‘Koffee’, but what we are actually talking about is Jamaica’s world-famous Blue Mountain Coffee.
As of January 9th this year, Jamaica and Japan will celebrate the much-loved fruit and all its processed variations on what is now dubbed Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day. This day came into being after the two nations agreed to it in 2019.
A boon that is expected of this initiative is that coffee production and sales are set to rise after suffering a slump in recent years. Reports are that sales have been cut in half comparing the last decade with the previous one.
For a number of years, the industry faced various challenges to include dwindling prices leading to decreasing production, but there is high hope that there will be a change.
Japan accounts for most of the sales of the product, with over 60%, but the intention going forward is to build the brand globally and reach into different markets for exportation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy