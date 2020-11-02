Liar! Cardi B doesn’t cook but she cleans

Cardi B famously rapped “I don’t cook, I don’t clean” on her song WAP but turns out only of those two things may be true.

The New York rapper was called out by her husband Offset who shared an Instagram video of her sweeping a bathroom floor. His caption? “LIAR”, he informed his 17.6 million fans.

Offset, one-third of the Migos trio, said “You stop lying on your song, man”, adding “She be lyin’. She clean. She got to clean.”

Cardi B, decked out in a blue robe and house slippers then tells him “I’m gonna punch you in your head” before going on to tell him to stop recording.

The couple has had an interesting past couple of months with Cardi B filing for divorce before spending her birthday together and seemingly reconciling with the father of her child, Kulture.