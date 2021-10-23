Life in bloom: Warren Weir and fiancée expecting second child

Life in bloom: Warren Weir and fiancée expecting second childSaturday, October 23, 2021
|
Olympian Warren Weir and fiancée Alexan Stewart are expecting baby number two! The Jamaican sprinter made the announcement in a beautiful video captured in an open field.
The video, which he shared on his Instagram account, showed the couple and their one-year-old daughter running around playfully in the field. Warren then kneels down to kiss his wife’s growing tummy, while their daughter sits comfortably on his shoulder.
Mellow music plays in the background, while a soothing voice-over recites a heartwarming poem that describes the moment.
“Door open and a horizon of happiness lightens the way,
It’s in the ray of the sun
It’s in the colours of nature
It’s in the power of friendship
The kindness of love.
It’s not about the world as it was, it’s about the world as you want it to be.”
“Life in bloom. Weir about to make the family bigger,” Weir captioned the post. The video was also shared by Stewart on her own Instagram page.
It was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from his followers including sprinters Yohan Blake and Kemar Bailey as well as 400m hurdler, Ristananna Tracey.
Weir and Stewart got engaged while the two were on a vacation in the Bahamas in summer 2019 and welcomed their first child in May 2020.
