Life lessons learnt at 40

They say life begins at 40. So, all the years on earth leading up to 40 we were probably still foetuses. Or were we all hibernating throughout the previous decades? With that said, there are many lessons to be learnt along life’s journey.

Some under-40s may have already learnt these gems, but here are a few that are worthy of being mentioned.

Look in the mirror and just love and embrace your flaws. If you have stretch marks as a result of pregnancy, love every line and wrinkles. They are your badge of honour

Wake up and be thankful for every day. Do you know how many people did not live to see today? Be thankful for each additional day above ground.

When you have to pee, just go! Do not hold it, do not laugh and especially do not sneeze! Those muscles have been working overtime for far too many years.

Even when broke, just be happy you are in a better place than others. Though you have not won the lottery if you can find money to buy your dinner you are still ahead of the game.

Say what’s on your mind even if some people do not like it. Once it comes from a place of love, share your opinion.

Don’t hang around people who are negative. Become allergic to negative people, they will bring you down!

Laugh more and laugh hard. Love a good joke. If you are always grumpy or cannot find humour in anything then it sucks for others to be around you.

Do what excites you. Whether it is going on a roller coaster or taking in a movie with friends, just do it.

Even if an idea seems crazy or unpopular to others, follow it. Do not let people and their own personal in-built fears stop you from doing what you are driven to do.

Cherish the friends you have. Good friends better than pocket kind so always find time to link up, have a meal, belch and buss a story.

Take care of your elders, they won’t always be around. Learn as much from them as you possibly can.

Stay away from stuck up, pretentious or hypocritical people. They usually have inner demons battling that you have no idea about. Let them be.

When something seems hard, go at it harder. Don’t give up. Your breakthrough can be right around the corner.

Be a friend even when you think the person is making a mistake. It’s not our place to judge. Just say your piece and then give support.

Love with your entire being. Give what you can as much as you can because that’s the only way to love completely.

Tell your children you love them as often as you can. You can never do this enough as they grow up so fast and pretty soon all that remains are the memories and pictures when they go off and live their own lives. Kiss them often, read them a bedtime story and listen to every crazy story about school life and who annoys them and which teacher sucks. Those memories will be priceless one day.

— Story written by C.W.