Life lessons you appreciate as you age

Life lessons you appreciate as you ageMonday, December 14, 2020
|
They say wisdom and maturity come with age. While this
isn’t true for everyone, we would like to think, for most of us, it has
credence. Every day we see lessons play out about friendships, health, finances
and relationships and sometime we take away bits and pieces of insight that we
hold onto or impart to others. Life lessons are easily found in simple things
but some are universal. Here are a few to mull over in your quiet time:
1. Sometime you will feel like and look like crap….and it’s okay: As long as you do not need to be on the cover of magazine, go about your business.
2. It is okay to not only fail but share the stories of failure: Oftentimes we only hear the success stories but people need to also hear that the journey was not a straight, perfect line and that you had bumps along the way.
3. Life is not a fairy tale: This is not a Disney or Hallmark movie. It gets rough out there and you cannot crumble when it happens. You have to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
4. If you gain a little weight, the world will not end.
5. Carpe diem: Seize each and every opportunity, even if it turns out not to eventually lead to a big break. At least you know you tried and will not be forever wondering what would have happened.
6. Stand in your truth: Whatever it may be, just own it.
7. Life is too short for grudges: Let them go because it is not worth it. If the person dies you may never get the closure you need so let go and let God.
